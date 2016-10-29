Climbing up the walls: A Haunted British Breakfast

Brought to you by Gene and Carmen, the British Breakfast DJ’s!
Join our facebook here!

108 October 29th, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

One Comment

  • Alice says:
    October 29, 2016 at 10:45 am

    “Let’s Eat Grandma” might be appropriate for spooky songlist! even if there’s not time today to include them: thanks for playing them earlier this year. I thought from the other room I was listening to Cocteau Twins (the song “Deep Six Textbook”) and was mesmerized, I would never have likely heard of them otherwise~

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *