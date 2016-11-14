Monday Breakfast Blend

What are we going to do, y’all? What are we going to do? I’m still in shock.
Get updates and previews by liking this show on Facebook!
Anna C. 7 November 14th, 2016
Posted In: Music Shows
Anna C, Thank you for putting together and playing this awesome group of female singers. It inspired me to make a Million Women Singing mix for my friend for Christmas. I’m using a LOT of these songs. I found a lot of meaning in them today.
You’re welcome!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Anna C, Thank you for putting together and playing this awesome group of female singers. It inspired me to make a Million Women Singing mix for my friend for Christmas. I’m using a LOT of these songs. I found a lot of meaning in them today.
You’re welcome!