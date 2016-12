Lost Music Saloon: Nov. 28, 2016: 5-7 p.m.: Some 50s/60s/70s

The Lost Music Saloon looks back in time on today’s show, bringing a mix of rock, pop, country & country-rock from the 1950’s – 1970’s. ENJOY!

garry 140 November 28th, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows