Tuesday Morning Breakfast Blend: Dancing Queens

Getting you up and at em’ this morning with Dancing Queens th 60s 70s and BRAND NEW funk-tastic tracks from KATTISON, Laura Mvula and Buscabulla.

Playlist Below

94 November 29th, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags:

View comments

One Comment

  • Anna C. says:
    December 6, 2016 at 12:06 pm

    Bless you, DJ Lylas! Thanks for paving the way for me to circle back to how I started radio — playing female-fronted bands.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *