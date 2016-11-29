Tuesday Morning Breakfast Blend: Dancing Queens

Getting you up and at em’ this morning with Dancing Queens th 60s 70s and BRAND NEW funk-tastic tracks from KATTISON, Laura Mvula and Buscabulla.
Playlist Below
↓
DJ Lylas 94 November 29th, 2016
Bless you, DJ Lylas! Thanks for paving the way for me to circle back to how I started radio — playing female-fronted bands.
