some things you lose, some things you give away

143 December 1st, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

One Comment

  • Paul Vivier says:
    December 1, 2016 at 2:59 pm

    You have a new fan. I was listening this morning and took your advice on going to the KEXP Tobacco performance. Love them. New favorite band. Much thanks. I’ve been looking for something other than NPR to listen to in the morning. Thanks for taking time out of your morning and giving new us new music.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *