some things you lose, some things you give away

acleland 143 December 1st, 2016
Posted In: Music Shows
You have a new fan. I was listening this morning and took your advice on going to the KEXP Tobacco performance. Love them. New favorite band. Much thanks. I’ve been looking for something other than NPR to listen to in the morning. Thanks for taking time out of your morning and giving new us new music.
