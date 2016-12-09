What the Fontaine?!: R.I.P. John Glenn (12/9/16)

Astronaut John Glenn died yesterday. My dad would be very sad, being such a fan of the 1960s/70s space program. I’ll play a pair of songs for him. Then I’ve got music from a few bands playing Richmond this weekend. And a bunch of other stuff, tonight 9-11pmEST. THEN tomorrow (Sat) 3-5pm, I’ll be back to host the 80s-I-mean-75-99 show … with a feature on industrial bands!

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Fontaine 109 December 9th, 2016

Playlist:

