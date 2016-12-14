The Lotus Land Show – Cool’n’out

  • Joe Strummer and the Mescalleros – Cool’n’out – Global A Go Go
  • Artie Barsamain and his Orch. – Dance Rhythms ( Yoru Yurvroom Yoru) – The Seventh Veil
  • Christian Death – Romeo’s Distress – Only Theatre of Pain
  • Winter Severity Index – The Wiser – Winter Severity Index
  • O. Children – Dead Disco Dancer – Dead Single
  • Ken Nordine and the Fred Katz Group – What Time Is It? – Word Jazz
  • Light Asylum – Dark Allies – In Tension
  • The Entrance Band – Fine Flow – Face the Sun
  • Marlene Dietrich – Berlin Berlin – Berlin
  • The Magnetic Fields – Strange Powers – Holiday
  • Pete International Airport – 21 Days – Pete International Airport
  • Gaylord & Holiday – Luna Mezzo Mara – Wine, Women and Song
  • HOUR 2 >>>
  • (BrownCo Pick of the Week) The Zydepunks – Angel Whiskey – Finisterre
  • Bob Log III – Boob Scotch – Log Bomb
  • Joe Carrasco and the Crowns – Caca de Vaca – mil gracias a todos nuestros amigos
  • Cindy Lee Berryhill – Trump – Naked Movie Star
  • Fad Gadget – Lady Shave – The Best of Fad Gadget
  • Romeo Void – In the Dark – nvr say nvr EP
  • Indian Jewelry – Excessive Moonlight – Totaled
  • Meatbodies – Mountain – Meatbodies
  • Gatekeeper – Chains – Giza
  • Yaffa Yarkoni – Bim Bam – Sabra Sings More Yiddish
  • Austra – Beat and the Pulse – Beat and the Pulse
  • Ken Nordine and the Fred Katz Group – Looks Like It’s Going to Rain – Word Jazz

