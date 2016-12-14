The Lotus Land Show – Cool’n’out

Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below. VVV

Joe Strummer and the Mescalleros – Cool’n’out – Global A Go Go

Artie Barsamain and his Orch. – Dance Rhythms ( Yoru Yurvroom Yoru) – The Seventh Veil

Christian Death – Romeo’s Distress – Only Theatre of Pain

Winter Severity Index – The Wiser – Winter Severity Index

O. Children – Dead Disco Dancer – Dead Single

>>>

Ken Nordine and the Fred Katz Group – What Time Is It? – Word Jazz

Light Asylum – Dark Allies – In Tension

The Entrance Band – Fine Flow – Face the Sun

Marlene Dietrich – Berlin Berlin – Berlin

The Magnetic Fields – Strange Powers – Holiday

>>>

Pete International Airport – 21 Days – Pete International Airport

Gaylord & Holiday – Luna Mezzo Mara – Wine, Women and Song

HOUR 2 >>>

(BrownCo Pick of the Week) The Zydepunks – Angel Whiskey – Finisterre

Bob Log III – Boob Scotch – Log Bomb

Joe Carrasco and the Crowns – Caca de Vaca – mil gracias a todos nuestros amigos

Cindy Lee Berryhill – Trump – Naked Movie Star

>>>

Fad Gadget – Lady Shave – The Best of Fad Gadget

Romeo Void – In the Dark – nvr say nvr EP

Indian Jewelry – Excessive Moonlight – Totaled

Meatbodies – Mountain – Meatbodies

Gatekeeper – Chains – Giza

Yaffa Yarkoni – Bim Bam – Sabra Sings More Yiddish

Austra – Beat and the Pulse – Beat and the Pulse

Ken Nordine and the Fred Katz Group – Looks Like It’s Going to Rain – Word Jazz

michaelmiracle 17 December 14th, 2016

Posted In: Music Shows