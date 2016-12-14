The Lotus Land Show – Cool’n’out

Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below. VVV
- Joe Strummer and the Mescalleros – Cool’n’out – Global A Go Go
- Artie Barsamain and his Orch. – Dance Rhythms ( Yoru Yurvroom Yoru) – The Seventh Veil
- Christian Death – Romeo’s Distress – Only Theatre of Pain
- Winter Severity Index – The Wiser – Winter Severity Index
- O. Children – Dead Disco Dancer – Dead Single
- >>>
- Ken Nordine and the Fred Katz Group – What Time Is It? – Word Jazz
- Light Asylum – Dark Allies – In Tension
- The Entrance Band – Fine Flow – Face the Sun
- Marlene Dietrich – Berlin Berlin – Berlin
- The Magnetic Fields – Strange Powers – Holiday
- >>>
- Pete International Airport – 21 Days – Pete International Airport
- Gaylord & Holiday – Luna Mezzo Mara – Wine, Women and Song
- HOUR 2 >>>
- (BrownCo Pick of the Week) The Zydepunks – Angel Whiskey – Finisterre
- Bob Log III – Boob Scotch – Log Bomb
- Joe Carrasco and the Crowns – Caca de Vaca – mil gracias a todos nuestros amigos
- Cindy Lee Berryhill – Trump – Naked Movie Star
- >>>
- Fad Gadget – Lady Shave – The Best of Fad Gadget
- Romeo Void – In the Dark – nvr say nvr EP
- Indian Jewelry – Excessive Moonlight – Totaled
- Meatbodies – Mountain – Meatbodies
- Gatekeeper – Chains – Giza
- Yaffa Yarkoni – Bim Bam – Sabra Sings More Yiddish
- Austra – Beat and the Pulse – Beat and the Pulse
- Ken Nordine and the Fred Katz Group – Looks Like It’s Going to Rain – Word Jazz
michaelmiracle 17 December 14th, 2016
Posted In: Music Shows
This playlist was off the hook!! Love your show. You’ve got some eclectic tastes that go extremely well together 🙂