dog germs 12/20/16 edition

we start tonight’s show off with a xmas tune from ministry‘s al jourgensen!
and then, i’ll be playing new music from the massively huge (92 tracks!) compilation face the beat: session 4!
…and of course i’ll be playing plenty of other great tracks as well…including your requests!
upcoming shows:
synthetic division, lauren hoffman and the secret storm, shagwüf, ships in the night, just sex! on december 31st @ the southern, charlottesville, va
adam ant on january 23rd @ lincoln theater, washington, d.c.
cold cave w/drab majesty on january 26th @ strange matter, richmond, va
aesthetic perfection, solar fake, nyxx on february 5th @ fallout, richmond, va
code orange, youth code, nicole dollanganger on february 6th @ the broadberry, richmond, va
noizhed 110 December 20th, 2016
