Global A Go-Go: Wednesday December 21, 3:00-5:00 PM

It’s time for show #2 in the Global A Go-Go recap of 2016. This week: my ten favorite compilations, reissues and historic recordings of 2016, plus ten more honorable mentions.

The crate-diggers who are responsible for bringing so much great African music of the 60s, 70s and 80s to our attention continue to branch out. This year, the theme seemed to be islands of the African diaspora — we’re the recipients of superb compilations from Cabo Verde, Haiti and Mauritius, and of crucial re-appreciations of Puerto Rico’s Cortijo and Jamaica’s Augustus Pablo.

You’ll hear all of these and more on this week’s program. Here’s Global A Go-Go’s Top Ten 2016 compilations and reissues list (with links to my reviews):

Top Ten Compilations, Reissues & Historic Recordings Of 2016

1. various artists | Space Echo: The Mystery Behind The Cosmic Sound Of Cabo Verde Finally Revealed | Analog Africa

2. Systema Solar (Colombia) | Systema Solar | Nacional

3. various artists | Tanbou Toujou Lou: Meringue, Kompa Kreyol, Vodou Jazz & Electric Folklore From Haiti 1960-1981 | Ostinato

4. Fanfare Ciocarlia (Romania) | 20 | Asphalt Tango

5. various artists | The Rough Guide To A World Of Psychedelia | World Music Network

6. Cortijo (Puerto Rico USA) | The Ansonia Years 1969-1971 | Vampisoul

7. various artists | Soul Sok Sega: Sega Sounds From Mauritius 1973-1979 | Strut

8. Augustus Pablo (Jamaica) | Original Rockers | Greensleeves

9. Joe Bataan (USA) | Call My Name | Vampisoul

10. various artists | Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta | Numero Group

Honorable Mention

Fela Ransome Kuti & His Koola Lobitos (Nigeria) | Highlife-Jazz & Afro-Soul (1963-69) | Knitting Factory

Pat Thomas (Ghana) | Coming Home: Original Ghanaian Highlife & Afrobeat Classics 1964-1981 | Strut

Vieux Kante (Mali) | The Young Man’s Harp | Sterns Africa

various artists | Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959 | Dust-to-Digital

various artists | The Rough Guide To Peru Rare Groove | World Music Network

various artists | Quiero Creedence | Concord Picante

various artists | The Rough Guide To South African Jazz (Second Edition) | World Music Network

various artists | This Is Kologo Power! | Sahelsounds/ Makkum / Red Wig

various artists | The Ultimate Guide To English Folk | ARC

various artists | Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics | Sterns Africa

Podcast: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/90037

All the podcasts: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go

Bill Lupoletti 96 December 21st, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows