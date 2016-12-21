The Lotus Land Show – Happy Hollydaze Extravaganza 2016

It’s the annual Lotus Land Happy Hollydaze Extravaganza! I’ll be playing a few Lotus Christmas favs along a few that are new to the Lotus Land Show. HAPPY HOLLYDAZE FOLKS!
VVV PLAYLIST VVV
- Esquivel – Jingle Bells – Jingle Bells (Greetings from Esquivel)
- Servotron – Christmas Day of the Robot – 7″
- Glam Chops – Countdown to Christmas – Festivus
- Bill Lamb – Go to Sleep Little Lamb – Single
- Aqua Teen Huger Force (Meatwad) – Santa Left A Booger In My Stocking – Have Yourself A Meaty Little Christmas
- >>>
- Lou Monte – Dominick the Donkey
- Walter A. Peek – What Does Santa Say to Mrs. Claus? – Single
- Straight No Chaser – The Christmas Can Can – Christmas Cheers
- Red Simpson – Out on the Road for Christmas – Trucker’s Christmas
- Rope Store – Never Had Christmas – Never Had Christmas
- Impact – Punk Christmas – 7″
- Hasil Atkins – Santa Claus Boogie – Best of the Haze
- Flat Duo Jets – Christmas Time (Hey We’re Gonna Rock) – 7″
- >>>
- Stephen Colbert – A Cold, Cold Christmas – A Colbert Christmas; the Greatest Gift of All
- Yogi Yorgersson – I Yust Go Nuts at Christmas – Christmas Kisses
- Bob Rivers – A Letter to Santa – Twisted Christmas Box Set
- Tele Novella – Christmas Spirit – Single
- Sugar Chile Robinson – Christmas Boogie – Christmas Kisses
- The Toilet Bowl Cleaners – Jingle Bells Poop Song
- >>>HOUR 2
- (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Katya – 12 Days of Christmas
- Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg – Santa Goes Straight to the Ghetto – Death Row Christmas
- Crazy Bobby – Wrapping Elves
- Angry Snowmans – Richard Hung His Sock – Angry Snowmans
- Stan Freberg – The Night Before Christmas – Christmas Kisses
- Bossa Nova Christmas in Outer Space – Jackie Beat, Katya – Christmas Queens 2
- >>>
- Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys in the Projects – It’s Holiday Soul Party
- James Brown – A Lonely Little Boy Around One Little Christmas Toy
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force – A Little Drum Machine Boy
- Little Stinkers – I Farted on Santa’s Lap
- Bob Rivers – The Kids
- >>>
- The Evaporators – Who Are You?
- The Four Aces – Ol’ Fatso
- Hunt Sisters – Christmas Piggy (with the Apple in the Mouth)
- Mr. Bob Francis – That Swingin’ Manger
- Tim Dickens – Santa’s Rocket
- Lawrence Welk’s Little Band – Outer Space Santa
michaelmiracle 17 December 21st, 2016
