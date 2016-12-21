The Lotus Land Show – Happy Hollydaze Extravaganza 2016

It’s the annual Lotus Land Happy Hollydaze Extravaganza! I’ll be playing a few Lotus Christmas favs along a few that are new to the Lotus Land Show. HAPPY HOLLYDAZE FOLKS!

VVV PLAYLIST VVV

Esquivel – Jingle Bells – Jingle Bells (Greetings from Esquivel)

Servotron – Christmas Day of the Robot – 7″

Glam Chops – Countdown to Christmas – Festivus

Bill Lamb – Go to Sleep Little Lamb – Single

Aqua Teen Huger Force (Meatwad) – Santa Left A Booger In My Stocking – Have Yourself A Meaty Little Christmas

>>>

Lou Monte – Dominick the Donkey

Walter A. Peek – What Does Santa Say to Mrs. Claus? – Single

Straight No Chaser – The Christmas Can Can – Christmas Cheers

Red Simpson – Out on the Road for Christmas – Trucker’s Christmas

Rope Store – Never Had Christmas – Never Had Christmas

Impact – Punk Christmas – 7″

Hasil Atkins – Santa Claus Boogie – Best of the Haze

Flat Duo Jets – Christmas Time (Hey We’re Gonna Rock) – 7″

>>>

Stephen Colbert – A Cold, Cold Christmas – A Colbert Christmas; the Greatest Gift of All

Yogi Yorgersson – I Yust Go Nuts at Christmas – Christmas Kisses

Bob Rivers – A Letter to Santa – Twisted Christmas Box Set

Tele Novella – Christmas Spirit – Single

Sugar Chile Robinson – Christmas Boogie – Christmas Kisses

The Toilet Bowl Cleaners – Jingle Bells Poop Song

>>>HOUR 2

(BrownCo Pick of the Week) Katya – 12 Days of Christmas

Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg – Santa Goes Straight to the Ghetto – Death Row Christmas

Crazy Bobby – Wrapping Elves

Angry Snowmans – Richard Hung His Sock – Angry Snowmans

Stan Freberg – The Night Before Christmas – Christmas Kisses

Bossa Nova Christmas in Outer Space – Jackie Beat, Katya – Christmas Queens 2

>>>

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys in the Projects – It’s Holiday Soul Party

James Brown – A Lonely Little Boy Around One Little Christmas Toy

Aqua Teen Hunger Force – A Little Drum Machine Boy

Little Stinkers – I Farted on Santa’s Lap

Bob Rivers – The Kids

>>>

The Evaporators – Who Are You?

The Four Aces – Ol’ Fatso

Hunt Sisters – Christmas Piggy (with the Apple in the Mouth)

Mr. Bob Francis – That Swingin’ Manger

Tim Dickens – Santa’s Rocket

Lawrence Welk’s Little Band – Outer Space Santa

michaelmiracle 17 December 21st, 2016

