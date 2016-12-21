The Lotus Land Show – Happy Hollydaze Extravaganza 2016

It’s the annual Lotus Land Happy Hollydaze Extravaganza! I’ll be playing a few Lotus Christmas favs along a few that are new to the Lotus Land Show. HAPPY HOLLYDAZE FOLKS!

  • Esquivel – Jingle Bells – Jingle Bells (Greetings from Esquivel)
  • Servotron – Christmas Day of the Robot – 7″
  • Glam Chops – Countdown to Christmas – Festivus
  • Bill Lamb – Go to Sleep Little Lamb – Single
  • Aqua Teen Huger Force (Meatwad) – Santa Left A Booger In My Stocking – Have Yourself A Meaty Little Christmas
  • Lou Monte – Dominick the Donkey
  • Walter A. Peek – What Does Santa Say to Mrs. Claus? – Single
  • Straight No Chaser – The Christmas Can Can – Christmas Cheers
  • Red Simpson – Out on the Road for Christmas – Trucker’s Christmas
  • Rope Store – Never Had Christmas – Never Had Christmas
  • Impact – Punk Christmas – 7″
  • Hasil Atkins – Santa Claus Boogie – Best of the Haze
  • Flat Duo Jets – Christmas Time (Hey We’re Gonna Rock) – 7″
  • Stephen Colbert – A Cold, Cold Christmas – A Colbert Christmas; the Greatest Gift of All
  • Yogi Yorgersson – I Yust Go Nuts at Christmas – Christmas Kisses
  • Bob Rivers – A Letter to Santa – Twisted Christmas Box Set
  • Tele Novella – Christmas Spirit – Single
  • Sugar Chile Robinson – Christmas Boogie – Christmas Kisses
  • The Toilet Bowl Cleaners – Jingle Bells Poop Song
  • (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Katya – 12 Days of Christmas
  • Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg – Santa Goes Straight to the Ghetto – Death Row Christmas
  • Crazy Bobby – Wrapping Elves
  • Angry Snowmans – Richard Hung His Sock – Angry Snowmans
  • Stan Freberg – The Night Before Christmas – Christmas Kisses
  • Bossa Nova Christmas in Outer Space – Jackie Beat, Katya – Christmas Queens 2
  • Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys in the Projects – It’s Holiday Soul Party
  • James Brown – A Lonely Little Boy Around One Little Christmas Toy
  • Aqua Teen Hunger Force – A Little Drum Machine Boy
  • Little Stinkers – I Farted on Santa’s Lap
  • Bob Rivers – The Kids
  • The Evaporators – Who Are You?
  • The Four Aces – Ol’ Fatso
  • Hunt Sisters – Christmas Piggy (with the Apple in the Mouth)
  • Mr. Bob Francis – That Swingin’ Manger
  • Tim Dickens – Santa’s Rocket
  • Lawrence Welk’s Little Band – Outer Space Santa

