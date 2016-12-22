Activate! December 22 – December 29

Richmond has a full schedule of live music, even during the holidays! Get a sneak peek of your options at 5pm, including music from Prabir Mehta (pictured) who’s hosting an Xmas Eve party, Doubtfire who are playing a benefit for the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project, and a preview of Silent Night Holy Mountain. Plus, you could win tickets to The Congress’ Christmas Eve Eve party as well as Trombone Shorty at The Jefferson Theater!

Click on the Playlist for playlist/show listings. Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

