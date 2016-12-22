Favorites of 2016

Tune as as I go through some of my favorites and “top ten” for 2016.
Special Mention
You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker – 2016
Lazarus – David Bowie – Blackstar – 2016
Honorable Mention
Slop – Forth Wanderers – Slop EP – 2016
On the Lips – Frankie Cosmos – Next Thing – 2016
No Star – Greys – Outer Heaven – 2016
#10 Mind Spiders – Prosthesis
No Filter – Mind Spiders – Prosthesis – 2016
Cold – Mind Spiders – Prosthesis – 2016
#9 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive
Millionaire – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive – 2016
Meticulous Bird – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive – 2016
#8 The Hotelier – Goodness
Opening Mail for My Grandmother – The Hotelier – Goodness – 2016
Goodness, Pt. 2 – The Hotelier – Goodness – 2016
#7 The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say
Nothing More to Say – The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say – 2016
Gotta Find a Way – The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say – 2016
#6 Helado Negro – Private Energ
Young, Latin and Proud – Helado Negro – Private Energy – 2016
Transmission Listen – Helado Negro – Private Energy – 2016
#5 Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines
Conditions Wild – Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines – 2016
Ancient Jules – Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines – 2016
#4 SHEER MAG – III 7″
NOBODY’S BABY – SHEER MAG – III 7″ – 2016
NIGHT ISN”T BRIGHT – SHEER MAG – III 7″ – 2016
#3 Summer Cannibals – Full of It
Talk Over Me – Summer Cannibals – Full of It – 2016
Go Home – Summer Cannibals – Full of It – 2016
#2 Lucy Dacus – No Burden
I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore – Lucy Dacus – No Burden – 2016
Strange Torpedo – Lucy Dacus – No Burden – 2016
#1 Heron Oblivion S/T
Faro – Heron Oblivion – Heron Oblivion – 2016
Oriar – Heron Oblivion – Heron Oblivion – 2016
Coda
Some Hearts (at Christmas Time) – Low – Some Hearts (at Christmas Time) – 2016
Otis Walks Into the Woods – Mary Lattimore – At the Dam – 2016
