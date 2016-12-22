Favorites of 2016

Tune as as I go through some of my favorites and “top ten” for 2016.







Special Mention

You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker – 2016

Lazarus – David Bowie – Blackstar – 2016



Honorable Mention

Slop – Forth Wanderers – Slop EP – 2016

On the Lips – Frankie Cosmos – Next Thing – 2016

No Star – Greys – Outer Heaven – 2016

#10 Mind Spiders – Prosthesis

No Filter – Mind Spiders – Prosthesis – 2016

Cold – Mind Spiders – Prosthesis – 2016

#9 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive

Millionaire – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive – 2016

Meticulous Bird – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive – 2016

#8 The Hotelier – Goodness

Opening Mail for My Grandmother – The Hotelier – Goodness – 2016

Goodness, Pt. 2 – The Hotelier – Goodness – 2016

#7 The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say

Nothing More to Say – The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say – 2016

Gotta Find a Way – The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say – 2016

#6 Helado Negro – Private Energ

Young, Latin and Proud – Helado Negro – Private Energy – 2016

Transmission Listen – Helado Negro – Private Energy – 2016

#5 Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines

Conditions Wild – Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines – 2016

Ancient Jules – Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines – 2016

#4 SHEER MAG – III 7″

NOBODY’S BABY – SHEER MAG – III 7″ – 2016

NIGHT ISN”T BRIGHT – SHEER MAG – III 7″ – 2016

#3 Summer Cannibals – Full of It

Talk Over Me – Summer Cannibals – Full of It – 2016

Go Home – Summer Cannibals – Full of It – 2016

#2 Lucy Dacus – No Burden

I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore – Lucy Dacus – No Burden – 2016

Strange Torpedo – Lucy Dacus – No Burden – 2016

#1 Heron Oblivion S/T

Faro – Heron Oblivion – Heron Oblivion – 2016

Oriar – Heron Oblivion – Heron Oblivion – 2016

Coda

Some Hearts (at Christmas Time) – Low – Some Hearts (at Christmas Time) – 2016

Otis Walks Into the Woods – Mary Lattimore – At the Dam – 2016

dsunshine 86 December 22nd, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows