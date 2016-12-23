Open Source RVA

Friday’s Open Source RVA features an interview with Marlysse Simmons and Rei Alvarez of Miramar (pictured) about the success of the romantic bolero group’s “Tribute to Sylvia Rexach” album, their appearance next week at Gallery5, and the future of Bio Ritmo. We then talk about the problems and issues surrounding the renovation of Monroe Park with former Monroe Park Advisory Council members Charles Woodson and Turk Sties. They contend that healthy trees have been illegally cut down by the private group in charge of the renovation of Richmond’s oldest park, and have called for a stop work order on the project. … and we triple dog dare you to listen to our seasonal installment of “Curtain Call,” the bi-weekly segment on Richmond stage happenings produced by the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle. This time out, the critics take on Virginia Rep’s leg lamp-laden production of “A Christmas Story.” Get with the Source this season! Listen to Open Source RVA at 2PM on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org

OSRVA 148 December 23rd, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows