What the Fontaine?!: Some Christmas Tunes, Some Non-Christmas Tunes (12/23/16)

What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
I’ve got some Christmas tunes (Snoopy’s Christmas, etc.) but I’ve got plenty non-Christmas tunes (Killing Joke, Consolidated, Kraftwerk, Foetus, etc.). So tune in 9-11pmEST, whydontcha?
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine
Fontaine 109 December 23rd, 2016
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply