Zodiac Audio Almanac Episode #26: Winter Solstice Potluck feat. Capri-Corn-On The Cob and Weird Aunt Retrograde

HELLO MY ANGELZ.

Tonight on The Almanac, we ring in both the sign of Capricorn (as this is the first show in the Sign of Capricorn) and the Winter Solstice.

First, we’ll let Bjork be our guide into seasonal change and all things frosty and wintry.

Then, we’ll kick it with some Capricorn artists. We’ll start with some soulful, croony ladies and then we’ll put on our dancin’ shoes and let David Bowie be our leading partner at the Capricorn Dude Dance Hall.

After than, we’ll whine and pout through a Mercury Retrograde set, cause that just happened.

And we’ll finish off with a winter outro, just to bring things full circle.

Miss anything? Dying to hear it all again?

Catch the show archived!

It’ll be available on the wrir.org archive player for 2 weeks.

And www.mixcloud.com/morganniles forevrrr and evrrr and evrrr

Tune in next week for a special guest Capricorn who is quite literally the most enchanting human ever.

Catch ya in the starz, babes.

yes, that is, in fact, a CATricorn. LOL. HA. GET IT? AMIRITE? ok sorry it’s like 3 am. enjoy the show bbz!

morganniles 156 December 23rd, 2016

Playlist:

