Frequency – Christmas Eve

Tonight on Frequency we celebrate the music of a Richmond rave icon & good friend. A classic mix from his appearances on this show from May of 2010.Laying down the wax like only he can, in the mix – Joey D.

Thanks for the music and thanks for the memories.

(this will up on the archive player for the next two weeks). #purelovcerva

Jesse Oremland 3 December 24th, 2016

Posted In: LiveSound, Music, Music Shows