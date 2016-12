River City Limits with Morgan Niles and Erin Gerety: GLITTUHBOMBNOTCHRISTMAS

Two baby angel best friend radio queens unite to bring you local toonz of then and now!

Feat. Morgan Niles of Zodiac Audio Almanac Thursday Night/Friday Morning 1-3 AM

*~*~*and*~*~*

Erin Gerety aka Lady Catnip of Meow Mix! Every other Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning 1-3 AM

Archived on wrir.org for 2 weeks

Archived on mixcloud.com/morganniles and mixcloud.com/meowmix420 for evrrr and evrrr and evrrr.

meow meow <3

morganniles 156 December 24th, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows