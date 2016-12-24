The World Slumbers

Good morning and welcome to your weekend.

This the day is a time of celebration for many, today is Christmas Eve. May you find yourself blessed this morning.

Today we remember the Dakota 38, The Wounded Knee Massacre while we celebrate the holiday season. Yes, this is a conflict of the holy message from one’s creator and the acts of the hearts of man.

Many blessings and prayers of good health I wish for you.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

InterTribal 132 December 24th, 2016

Playlist:

