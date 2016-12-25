Ambiance Congo: December 25, 2016 3:00-5:00 PM

Happy Christmas to all!

Today I feature music of a great Congolese guitarist born in 1940 on Christmas Day.



Antoine Nedule Monswet aka “Papa Noel” worked with many of the great artists and I’ll try to give you an idea of his contribution to this music, from working with Leon Bukasa in the 1950s to his membership in two of the greatest bands of all time anywhere, Les Bantous de la Capitale and Le T.P. O.K. Jazz.

I’ll also have some of his solo endeavors and collaborations from later years.

Tune in, turn it up, enjoy the music of Papa Noel on his 76th birthday!

David Noyes 126 December 25th, 2016

Playlist:

