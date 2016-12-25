PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WUTH MR. JAZZ FOR 12/25/2016

Merry Christmas to all. I hope that you all have a great day, and please enjoy the Music.
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Bob James, Ronnie Cuber, Kid Ory, Don Pullen, Don Alias, Ernie Andrews, Noel Pointer, John Scofield, Walter Norris, Earl
Fatha Hines, Ed Thigpen, Michel Petrucciani, Lonnie Liston Smith, Joe Lovano, Danilo Perez, Cab Calloway, Monty Budwig,
T.S. Monk and Jonah Jones.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/Sayonara Blues/Paris Blues/Pablo/2002
Kelsea Ballerini-Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things/My Favorite Things/Black River/2016
Dan Pratt/Hymn For The Happy Man/Hymn For The Happy Man/Same Island Music/2016
Aguanko/What Child Is This ?/Latin Jazz Christmas in Havana/ANM/2015
Mark Whitfield/Afro Samurai/Grace/Marksman Music/2016
New York Voices/I Wonder As I Wander/Let It Snow/Five Cent Records/2013
Hugh Coltman/You’ve Got A Friend In Me/Jazz Loves Disney/Verve/ 2016
Frank Sinatra/Misteltoe & Holly/Big Band Christmas/KRB Music/2000
Yvette Norwood-Tiger/Don’t Get Around Much Anymore/A’La Ella !/YNM/2016
Tom Marko/All The Cool Kids/Inner Light/Summit/2016
HOUR # 2
Hank Crawford/O Holy Night/South Central/Milestone/1991
Katini Yamaoka/Because/Gone/One Trick Dog/2016
Gordon Goodwin/Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas/ Wrap This/MOC/2016
Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers/Cellar Live/2016
Steve Slagle/A.M./ Alto Manhattan/Panorama Records/2016
Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day/Okeh/2016
Kristin Korb/Moon River/Beyond The Moon/Double K Music/2016
Jane Lynch/Hallelujah Chorus/A Swingin’ Little Christmas/Kitch Tone Records/2016
Donny Most/The Christmas Song/Swinging Down The Chimney Tonight/Summit/2016
MRJAZZ 138 December 25th, 2016
