PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WUTH MR. JAZZ FOR 12/25/2016

Merry Christmas to all. I hope that you all have a great day, and please enjoy the Music.

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Bob James, Ronnie Cuber, Kid Ory, Don Pullen, Don Alias, Ernie Andrews, Noel Pointer, John Scofield, Walter Norris, Earl

Fatha Hines, Ed Thigpen, Michel Petrucciani, Lonnie Liston Smith, Joe Lovano, Danilo Perez, Cab Calloway, Monty Budwig,

T.S. Monk and Jonah Jones.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/Sayonara Blues/Paris Blues/Pablo/2002

Kelsea Ballerini-Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things/My Favorite Things/Black River/2016

Dan Pratt/Hymn For The Happy Man/Hymn For The Happy Man/Same Island Music/2016

Aguanko/What Child Is This ?/Latin Jazz Christmas in Havana/ANM/2015

Mark Whitfield/Afro Samurai/Grace/Marksman Music/2016

New York Voices/I Wonder As I Wander/Let It Snow/Five Cent Records/2013

Hugh Coltman/You’ve Got A Friend In Me/Jazz Loves Disney/Verve/ 2016

Frank Sinatra/Misteltoe & Holly/Big Band Christmas/KRB Music/2000

Yvette Norwood-Tiger/Don’t Get Around Much Anymore/A’La Ella !/YNM/2016

Tom Marko/All The Cool Kids/Inner Light/Summit/2016

HOUR # 2

Hank Crawford/O Holy Night/South Central/Milestone/1991

Katini Yamaoka/Because/Gone/One Trick Dog/2016

Gordon Goodwin/Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas/ Wrap This/MOC/2016

Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers/Cellar Live/2016

Steve Slagle/A.M./ Alto Manhattan/Panorama Records/2016

Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day/Okeh/2016

Kristin Korb/Moon River/Beyond The Moon/Double K Music/2016

Jane Lynch/Hallelujah Chorus/A Swingin’ Little Christmas/Kitch Tone Records/2016

Donny Most/The Christmas Song/Swinging Down The Chimney Tonight/Summit/2016

SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 December 25th, 2016

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows