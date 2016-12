PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 12/25/2016

Merry Christmas to all. Hope that everyone has a great Holiday Season.

HOUR # 1

Dave Stryker./O Tannebaum/Eight Track II/Strikezone/2016

Plas Johnson/Christmastime Is Here/Christmas in Hollywood/Carell Music/2000

Beegie Adair/A Child Is Born/Winter Romance/Green Hill/2009

Louis Armstrong/”Zat You, Santa Claus ?/The Christmas Collection/Hip-O/1997

Lucy Smith Quartet/Let There Be Peace On Earth/Singing Christmas/Living Music/2016

The NOLA Players/Go Tell It On The Mountain/Christmastime In New Orleans/Aim Higher/2016

Eric Reed/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/Merry Magic/Maxjazz/2003

Charles Lazarus/Merry Christmas, Baby/Merry & Bright/CLM/2013

Tim Warfield/Joy To The World/Jazzy Christmas/TWM/2012

HOUR # 2

Lee McClure Ensemble/Silent Night/A Jazz Christmas/LMM/2008

Sackville All Stars/Old Time Religion/Christmas Record/Sackville/2014

Manhattan Brass/Stuffy Turkey/Manhattan Holiday/MBM/2015

David Benoit Trio/My Favorite Things/Believe/Concord/2015

Radam Schwartz/Rock of Ages/Swingin’ The Holidays/Arabesque Records/2014

Kerry Strayer Orchestra/Sleigh Ride/Christmas In Kansas CityKSM2006

Joey DeFrancesco/Christmas at 3 A.M./Home For The Holidays/Alma Records/2014

Ted Rosenthal Trio/Snowscope/Wonderland/Playscape/2013

Wayne Bergeron/The First Noel/Music & Mistletoe/Wag Records/2008

Nnenna Freelon/Baby It’s Cold Outside/Christmas/Brown Boulevard Records/2012

Jay Hoggard/Over My Head/Christmas Vibes/JHVM Recordings/2012

Harry Connick,Jr./Santarrific/Music From The Happy Elf/Marsalis Music/2011

frank Carlberg/No Fear, My Dear/Monk Dreams?Red Piano Records/2016

