Last LDH show of 2016 !!!

Thanks for listening to Louisiana Dance Hall this past year! Let’s close out 2016 on a strong note … beginning with something brand new from the New Orleans Suspects, who will be performing in the Richmond area soon on a shared bill with Bonerama — what a great way to ring in 2017!!!!

Bill Thomson 124 December 26th, 2016

Playlist:

