Top 30 for 2016

|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Lucy Dacus
|No Burden
|Egghunt
|2
|Camp Howard
|Camp Howard
|Crystal Pistol
|3
|Clair Morgan
|New Lions & the Not-Good Night
|Egghunt
|4
|Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
|A Man Alive
|Ribbon Music
|5
|Get in the Car
|Get in the Car
|self-released
|6
|The Wimps
|The Wimps
|Bad Grrrl
|7
|Toxic Moxie
|VHS Box Set
|self-released
|8
|TacocaT
|Lost Time
|Hardly Art
|9
|The Julie Ruin
|Hit Reset
|Hardly Art
|10
|Teen
|Love Yes
|Carpark
|11
|Imaginary Sons
|Don’t Impress Me
|Bossy Lil’ Thing
|12
|Lydia Loveless
|Real
|Bloodshot
|13
|Savages
|Adore Life
|Matador
|14
|Summer Cannibals
|Full of It
|Kill Rock Stars
|15
|The Frightnrs
|Nothing More to Say
|Daptone
|16
|Avers
|Omega/Whatever
|EggHunt
|17
|Naked Pictures
|NUDES
|self-released
|18
|Flock of Dimes
|If You See Me, Say Yes
|Partisan
|19
|Mitski
|Puberty 2
|Dead Oceans
|20
|Grass Panther
|Vignette
|Nosy Pants
|21
|Bob Mould
|Patch the Sky
|Merge
|22
|Eleanor Friedberger
|New View
|Frenchkiss
|23
|Esperanza Spalding
|Emily’s D+Evolution
|Concord
|24
|Frankie Cosmos
|Next Thing
|Bayonet
|25
|Quilt
|Plaza
|Mexican Summer
|26
|Warpaint
|Heads Up
|Rough Trade
|27
|Pete Curry
|Doin’ Nothin’
|Crystal Pistol
|28
|Parquet Courts
|Human Performance
|Rough Trade
|29
|Sidestepper
|Supernatural Love
|Real World
|30
|The Suffers
|The Suffers
|Rhyme & Reason
Anna C. 7 December 31st, 2016
Charts
Camp Howard, Clair Morgan, Get in the Car, lucy dacus, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
