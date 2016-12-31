Top 30 for 2016

Rank Artist Album Label

1 Lucy Dacus No Burden Egghunt

2 Camp Howard Camp Howard Crystal Pistol

3 Clair Morgan New Lions & the Not-Good Night Egghunt

4 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down A Man Alive Ribbon Music

5 Get in the Car Get in the Car self-released

6 The Wimps The Wimps Bad Grrrl

7 Toxic Moxie VHS Box Set self-released

8 TacocaT Lost Time Hardly Art

9 The Julie Ruin Hit Reset Hardly Art

10 Teen Love Yes Carpark

11 Imaginary Sons Don’t Impress Me Bossy Lil’ Thing

12 Lydia Loveless Real Bloodshot

13 Savages Adore Life Matador

14 Summer Cannibals Full of It Kill Rock Stars

15 The Frightnrs Nothing More to Say Daptone

16 Avers Omega/Whatever EggHunt

17 Naked Pictures NUDES self-released

18 Flock of Dimes If You See Me, Say Yes Partisan

19 Mitski Puberty 2 Dead Oceans

20 Grass Panther Vignette Nosy Pants

21 Bob Mould Patch the Sky Merge

22 Eleanor Friedberger New View Frenchkiss

23 Esperanza Spalding Emily’s D+Evolution Concord

24 Frankie Cosmos Next Thing Bayonet

25 Quilt Plaza Mexican Summer

26 Warpaint Heads Up Rough Trade

27 Pete Curry Doin’ Nothin’ Crystal Pistol

28 Parquet Courts Human Performance Rough Trade

29 Sidestepper Supernatural Love Real World