Top 30 for 2016

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Lucy Dacus No Burden Egghunt
2 Camp Howard Camp Howard Crystal Pistol
3 Clair Morgan New Lions & the Not-Good Night Egghunt
4 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down A Man Alive Ribbon Music
5 Get in the Car Get in the Car self-released
6 The Wimps The Wimps Bad Grrrl
7 Toxic Moxie VHS Box Set self-released
8 TacocaT Lost Time Hardly Art
9 The Julie Ruin Hit Reset Hardly Art
10 Teen Love Yes Carpark
11 Imaginary Sons Don’t Impress Me Bossy Lil’ Thing
12 Lydia Loveless Real Bloodshot
13 Savages Adore Life Matador
14 Summer Cannibals Full of It Kill Rock Stars
15 The Frightnrs Nothing More to Say Daptone
16 Avers Omega/Whatever EggHunt
17 Naked Pictures NUDES self-released
18 Flock of Dimes If You See Me, Say Yes Partisan
19 Mitski Puberty 2 Dead Oceans
20 Grass Panther Vignette Nosy Pants
21 Bob Mould Patch the Sky Merge
22 Eleanor Friedberger New View Frenchkiss
23 Esperanza Spalding Emily’s D+Evolution Concord
24 Frankie Cosmos Next Thing Bayonet
25 Quilt Plaza Mexican Summer
26 Warpaint Heads Up Rough Trade
27 Pete Curry Doin’ Nothin’ Crystal Pistol
28 Parquet Courts Human Performance Rough Trade
29 Sidestepper Supernatural Love Real World
30 The Suffers The Suffers Rhyme & Reason

7 December 31st, 2016

Playlist:

