PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/1/2017

Happy New Year To All. Hope that 2017 will be very good for you. We here @ WRIR will be here for the next 365 sharing good music with you. Enjoy !

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Milt Jackson, Chris Potter, Arthur Prysock, Frank Wess, John McLaughlin, Bronaslaw Kaper, Kenny Davern, Eldee Young,

Al McKibbon, James Carter, Dizzy Reece and Chano Ponzo.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Gregory Porter/Insanity/Take Me to The Alley/Blue Note/2016

Russell Malone/Message To Jim Hall/All About Melody/High Note/2016

Warren Wolf/Tergiversation/Convergence/Mack Avenue/2016

One For All/Easy/The Third Decade/Smoke Sessions/2016

Joey Alexander/For Wee Folks/Countdown/Motema/2016

Rene Marie/Joy Of Jazz/Sound Of Red/Motema/2016

Cyrus Chestnut/Mamacita/Natural Essence/High Note/2016

Steve Turre/Corcovado/Colors For The Masters/Smoke Sessions/2016

The Cookers/Beyond Forever/The Call of The Wild/Smoke Sessions/2016

HOUR # 2

Herlin Riley/Herlin’s Hurdle/New Direction/Mack Avenue/2016

George Coleman/Darn That Dream/A Master Speaks/Smoke Sessions/2016

Renee Rosnes/Lucy From Afar/Written In The Rocks/Smoke Sessions/2016

Dave Stryker/I Can’t Get Next To You/Eight Track II/Strikezone/2016

Jae Sinnett/Never Let Me Go/Zero To 60/J-Nett Music/2016

Peter Bernstein/Blue Gardenia/Let Loose/2016/Smoke Sessions/2016

Benny Golson/Horizon Ahead/Horizon Ahead/High Note/2016

Jeremy Pelt/Akua/#Jiveculture/High Note/2016

Eric Alexander/So Many Stars/Second Impression/High Note/2016

