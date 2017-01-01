PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/1/2017

Happy New Year To All. Hope that 2017 will be very good for you. We here @ WRIR will be here for the next 365 sharing good music with you. Enjoy !
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Milt Jackson, Chris Potter, Arthur Prysock, Frank Wess, John McLaughlin, Bronaslaw Kaper, Kenny Davern, Eldee Young,
Al McKibbon, James Carter, Dizzy Reece and Chano Ponzo.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Gregory Porter/Insanity/Take Me to The Alley/Blue Note/2016
Russell Malone/Message To Jim Hall/All About Melody/High Note/2016
Warren Wolf/Tergiversation/Convergence/Mack Avenue/2016
One For All/Easy/The Third Decade/Smoke Sessions/2016
Joey Alexander/For Wee Folks/Countdown/Motema/2016
Rene Marie/Joy Of Jazz/Sound Of Red/Motema/2016
Cyrus Chestnut/Mamacita/Natural Essence/High Note/2016
Steve Turre/Corcovado/Colors For The Masters/Smoke Sessions/2016
The Cookers/Beyond Forever/The Call of The Wild/Smoke Sessions/2016
HOUR # 2
Herlin Riley/Herlin’s Hurdle/New Direction/Mack Avenue/2016
George Coleman/Darn That Dream/A Master Speaks/Smoke Sessions/2016
Renee Rosnes/Lucy From Afar/Written In The Rocks/Smoke Sessions/2016
Dave Stryker/I Can’t Get Next To You/Eight Track II/Strikezone/2016
Jae Sinnett/Never Let Me Go/Zero To 60/J-Nett Music/2016
Peter Bernstein/Blue Gardenia/Let Loose/2016/Smoke Sessions/2016
Benny Golson/Horizon Ahead/Horizon Ahead/High Note/2016
Jeremy Pelt/Akua/#Jiveculture/High Note/2016
Eric Alexander/So Many Stars/Second Impression/High Note/2016
SO MUCH MUSIC…….SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 January 1st, 2017
