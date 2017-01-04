The Lotus Land Show – Driving Me Crazy

Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below VVV

Betty Carter – You’re Driving Me Crazy (What Did I Do) – Betty Carter’s Finest Hour

Blouse – Time Travel – Time Travel

The Books – Ah …, I See –

Blossom Dearie – I’m Hip – They Say It’s Spring

Psychedelic Furs – Flowers – The Psychedelic Furs

Soft Kill – From this Point On – An Open Door

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross – Main Stem – The Hottest New Group In Jazz

Agent Orange – Pipeline – Bitchin’ Summer EP

Void – Who Are You? – Side B

Helen Merrill – I See Your Face Before Me

Gonzalea Rodriguez – Sonarse Muerto – del Ecuador para el Mundo

The Moonlandingz – Drop It Fauntleroy – Black Hanz

King Pleasure – The New Symphony Sid – Golden Days

Iron Maiden – Prowler – Iron Maiden

Kikagaku Moyo – Kodama – Forest of Lost Children

Undergrunnen – Blokkunge – Undergrunnen

HOUR 2 >>>>

(BrownCo Pick of the Week) Tom Waits – Barber Shop – Foreign Affairs

Holly Golightly – Walk A Mile – My First Holly Golightly Album

Eartha Kitt – Angelitos Negros – Revisited

Doug Firebaugh – Alabama Railroad Town – Performance One

Everyone Dies in the End – Stay Alive No Matter What Occurs, I Will Find You – All Things Lead to This

Julie London – Opening/Lonesome Road – In Person at the Americana

Light Asylum – Dark Allies – In Tension

Yaz – Don’t Go – Upstairs at Eric’s

The KVB – Always Then – Always Then

Annie Ross – Don’t let the Sun Catch You Crying – Skylark

Margaret Whiting – All This and Then Som

Betty Hutton – Stuff Like That There

michaelmiracle 17 January 4th, 2017

