The Lotus Land Show – Driving Me Crazy

- Betty Carter – You’re Driving Me Crazy (What Did I Do) – Betty Carter’s Finest Hour
- Blouse – Time Travel – Time Travel
- The Books – Ah …, I See –
- Blossom Dearie – I’m Hip – They Say It’s Spring
- Psychedelic Furs – Flowers – The Psychedelic Furs
- Soft Kill – From this Point On – An Open Door
- >>>
- Lambert, Hendricks and Ross – Main Stem – The Hottest New Group In Jazz
- Agent Orange – Pipeline – Bitchin’ Summer EP
- Void – Who Are You? – Side B
- Helen Merrill – I See Your Face Before Me
- Gonzalea Rodriguez – Sonarse Muerto – del Ecuador para el Mundo
- The Moonlandingz – Drop It Fauntleroy – Black Hanz
- >>>
- King Pleasure – The New Symphony Sid – Golden Days
- Iron Maiden – Prowler – Iron Maiden
- Kikagaku Moyo – Kodama – Forest of Lost Children
- Undergrunnen – Blokkunge – Undergrunnen
- HOUR 2 >>>>
- (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Tom Waits – Barber Shop – Foreign Affairs
- Holly Golightly – Walk A Mile – My First Holly Golightly Album
- Eartha Kitt – Angelitos Negros – Revisited
- Doug Firebaugh – Alabama Railroad Town – Performance One
- Everyone Dies in the End – Stay Alive No Matter What Occurs, I Will Find You – All Things Lead to This
- >>>
- Julie London – Opening/Lonesome Road – In Person at the Americana
- Light Asylum – Dark Allies – In Tension
- Yaz – Don’t Go – Upstairs at Eric’s
- The KVB – Always Then – Always Then
- Annie Ross – Don’t let the Sun Catch You Crying – Skylark
- >>>
- Margaret Whiting – All This and Then Som
- Betty Hutton – Stuff Like That There
