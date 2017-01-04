The Lotus Land Show – Driving Me Crazy

  • Betty Carter – You’re Driving Me Crazy (What Did I Do) – Betty Carter’s Finest Hour
  • Blouse – Time Travel – Time Travel
  • The Books – Ah …, I See –
  • Blossom Dearie – I’m Hip – They Say It’s Spring
  • Psychedelic Furs – Flowers – The Psychedelic Furs
  • Soft Kill – From this Point On – An Open Door
  • Lambert, Hendricks and Ross – Main Stem – The Hottest New Group In Jazz
  • Agent Orange – Pipeline – Bitchin’ Summer EP
  • Void – Who Are You? – Side B
  • Helen Merrill – I See Your Face Before Me
  • Gonzalea Rodriguez – Sonarse Muerto – del Ecuador para el Mundo
  • The Moonlandingz – Drop It Fauntleroy – Black Hanz
  • King Pleasure – The New Symphony Sid – Golden Days
  • Iron Maiden – Prowler – Iron Maiden
  • Kikagaku Moyo – Kodama – Forest of Lost Children
  • Undergrunnen – Blokkunge – Undergrunnen
  • (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Tom Waits – Barber Shop – Foreign Affairs
  • Holly Golightly – Walk A Mile – My First Holly Golightly Album
  • Eartha Kitt – Angelitos Negros – Revisited
  • Doug Firebaugh – Alabama Railroad Town – Performance One
  • Everyone Dies in the End – Stay Alive No Matter What Occurs, I Will Find You – All Things Lead to This
  • Julie London – Opening/Lonesome Road – In Person at the Americana
  • Light Asylum – Dark Allies – In Tension
  • Yaz – Don’t Go – Upstairs at Eric’s
  • The KVB – Always Then – Always Then
  • Annie Ross – Don’t let the Sun Catch You Crying – Skylark
  • Margaret Whiting – All This and Then Som
  • Betty Hutton – Stuff Like That There

