The First Horsehead Nebula of The New Year

The first Horsehead Nebula of The New Year was supposed to be an exclusively progressive rock show, but, as usual things went a different way. The prog is still there, but accompanied by other things that aren’t usually on this show. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed putting it together. And for those looking forward to just prog, the last forty five minutes will be a free-form vinyl show of just that.

thehorseheadnebula 154 January 5th, 2017

Playlist:

