EPs: Guilded Splinters and the blues …

Bill T. here, subbing for Scott. The first hour is something I’ve wanted to do for a while — taking one song and exploring how other artists interpret it, especially through extended versions! We’ll listen to various musicians interpreting Dr. John’s “Guilded Splinters” by starting out with his original, hearing other versions, and concluding with what is probably the most recent version, recorded in a tribute concert for Dr. John last year at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. Then, in the second hour, we’ll continue with more extended-play tracks, focusing on the blues. Hope you enjoy the show!

Bill Thomson 124 January 9th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows