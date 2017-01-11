dog germs 1/10/17 edition

tonight’s show starts with new music from electric six and the alfa matrix compilation matrix downloaded (6)…i finally made it through all the backed up reviews…hooray!

plus, i’ll be playing tons of other great songs too…including you requests!

vaxsination: though i’m not mentioning this on air…i will be djing at fallout here in richmond on january 11th from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am! if you like the dog germs music then you will probably like the vaxsination music! hope to c-ya there!

upcoming shows:

adam ant on january 23rd @ lincoln theater, washington, d.c.

cold cave w/drab majesty on january 26th @ strange matter, richmond, va

aesthetic perfection, solar fake, nyxx on february 5th @ fallout, richmond, va

code orange, youth code, nicole dollanganger on february 6th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

noizhed 110 January 11th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows