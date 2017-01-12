Activate! January 12 – January 19

Tonight’s Activate! at 5pm represents, as usual, a cross-section of bands and genres you can see live this week in Richmond. This includes several CD release shows with Afro-Zen All Stars (pictured) as well as songs and ticket giveaways for Circa Survive and mewithoutyou at The National, Wrinkle Neck Mules at The Broadberry, and Municipal Waste at The Broadberry!

Click on the Playlist for playlist/show listings. Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

