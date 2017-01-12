The Commonwealth of Notions – January 12th, 2017

Today’s episode of The Commonwealth of Notions will be all over the place. We’ll spend some time showcasing a number of Richmond bands. WRIR just announced the line-up for this year’s Party For The Rest Of Us. So, we’ll showcase a number of those artists. And the Internet was taken by storm with folks naming records that left an impression on them during their adolescence. So, I’ll be playing a number of bands that fit that criteria. Let’s do the thing!

shannon.cleary 120 January 12th, 2017

