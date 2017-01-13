Open Source RVA

On today’s Open Source RVA, we talk with director Tawnya Pettiford-Wates and actress Jasmine Coles about Quill Theatre’s “The Top of Bravery,” an original play about the life and career of pioneering entertainer Bert Williams (pictured). The play opens tonight at Richmond Triangle Players. And get your desires in check with this week’s Open Face, our monthly segment on Richmond’s food and drink scene hosted by Piet E Jones. He speaks with nutritionist and lifestyle coach Jackie Oken about how folks can actually keep some of their new year’s resolutions (if they really want to). We also check in with council correspondent Melissa Vaughn about what happened during Monday’s short, weird Richmond City Council meeting. Wanna get lucky? Listen to this black cat-defying edition of the Source at 2PM on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

OSRVA 148 January 13th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows