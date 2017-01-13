What the Fontaine?!: Tony + Phil from Municipal Waste (1/13/17)

Tony & Phil from Municipal Waste are gonna come up to WRIR to talk about a benefit show they’re playing Sunday night at The Broadberry (along with Inter Arma, Deceased, Left Cross, Cruelsifix). And we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away! So tune in 9-11pmEST.

Fontaine 109 January 13th, 2017

