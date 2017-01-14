Top 30 for week ending Jan 13

|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Book of Wyrms
|Sci-Fi/Fantasy
|Twin Earth
|2
|Pete Curry
|Night Logic
|Crystal Pistol
|3
|Afro-Zen Allstars
|Greatest Hits
|self-released
|4
|Systema Solar
|Rumbo a Tierra
|Nacional
|5
|Jungle Fire
|Jambu
|Nacional
|6
|Antiphons
|Groan
|Gigantic Noise / Citrus City
|7
|Dazeases
|C R U M B S
|self-released
|8
|Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions
|Until the Hunter
|Tendril Tales
|9
|Angel Olsen
|My Woman
|Jagjaguwar
|10
|Andrés Landero
|Yo Amanecí
|VampiSoul
|11
|McKinley Dixon
|Who Taught You To Hate Yourself?
|self-released
|12
|Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
|Struggle Sounds
|Sony Masterworks
|13
|Big Thief
|Masterpiece
|Saddle Creek
|14
|Vaudou Game
|Kidayu
|Hot Casa
|15
|Young Scum
|Zona
|Citrus City
|16
|Naked Pictures
|Wade The Water
|self-released
|17
|The Wimps
|The Wimps
|Bad Grrrl
|18
|White Laces
|No Floor
|EggHunt
|19
|Get in the Car
|Get in the Car
|self-released
|20
|Kadhja Bonet
|The Visitor
|Fat Possum
|21
|Various Artists
|The Railtown Sessions
|Light Organ
|22
|Laurel
|Park
|Counter
|23
|JEEN
|Modern Life
|self-released
|24
|NOIA
|Habits
|Cascine
|25
|DIANA
|Familiar Touch
|Culvert
|26
|Snowapple
|Tracks
|Zip
|27
|Martha Wainwright
|Goodnight City
|PIAS
|28
|Sløtface
|Empire Records
|Propeller
|29
|Jay Som
|Turn Into
|Polyvinyl
|30
|Whyte Horses
|Pop or Not
|CRC
