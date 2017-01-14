Top 30 for week ending Jan 13

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Book of Wyrms Sci-Fi/Fantasy Twin Earth
2 Pete Curry Night Logic Crystal Pistol
3 Afro-Zen Allstars Greatest Hits self-released
4 Systema Solar Rumbo a Tierra Nacional
5 Jungle Fire Jambu Nacional
6 Antiphons Groan Gigantic Noise / Citrus City
7 Dazeases C R U M B S self-released
8 Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions Until the Hunter Tendril Tales
9 Angel Olsen My Woman Jagjaguwar
10 Andrés Landero Yo Amanecí VampiSoul
11 McKinley Dixon Who Taught You To Hate Yourself? self-released
12 Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Struggle Sounds Sony Masterworks
13 Big Thief Masterpiece Saddle Creek
14 Vaudou Game Kidayu Hot Casa
15 Young Scum Zona Citrus City
16 Naked Pictures Wade The Water self-released
17 The Wimps The Wimps Bad Grrrl
18 White Laces No Floor EggHunt
19 Get in the Car Get in the Car self-released
20 Kadhja Bonet The Visitor Fat Possum
21 Various Artists The Railtown Sessions Light Organ
22 Laurel Park Counter
23 JEEN Modern Life self-released
24 NOIA Habits Cascine
25 DIANA Familiar Touch Culvert
26 Snowapple Tracks Zip
27 Martha Wainwright Goodnight City PIAS
28 Sløtface Empire Records Propeller
29 Jay Som Turn Into Polyvinyl
30 Whyte Horses Pop or Not CRC

7 January 14th, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Charts

    Tags: , , , ,

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *