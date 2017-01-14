Walking the Mile or So

Good morning and Welcome to your weekend!

Here we are progressing out way through January. Going from traditionally winter weather to more tempered weather and back again. Stay warm and stay healthy.

Place another log on the fire, sit back and enjoy the music arriving over the airways to touch your spirit.

Events:

March on Monument – Today – 1:00 to 3:00 pm

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

InterTribal 132 January 14th, 2017

Playlist:

