PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR JAZZ FOR 1/15/2017

Hope that all are enjoying our Winter Season. Just hang around, Summer will be here soon enough. Hot Music to keep YOU warm. Enjoy !
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Harold Arlen, Cyrus Chestnut, Billy Harper, Cedar Walton, Big Sid Catlett, Al Foster, Horace Parlan, Jimmy Cobb,
Gene Krupa and Lew Soloff.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Mark Whitfield/Double Trouble/Grace/Marksman Productions/2016
Lisa Hilton/Caffeinated Culture/Day & Night/Ruby Slippers/2016
Organic Trio/Johnny Young/Saturn’s Spell/Jazz Family/2017
Terell Stafford/No,No,No/Forgive and Forget/HHM/2016
Chris Rogers/Counter Change/Voyage Home/Art of Life Records/2016
Steve Slagle/Inception/Alto Manhattan/Panorama Records/2016
Throttle Elevator Music/Playing The Alleyway/Retrorespective/Wide Hive Records/2016
Azar Lawrence-Al McLean/Mystic Journey/Frontiers/Cellar Live/2016
HOUR # 2
Peter Erskine/Dreamsville/Second Opinion/Fuzzy Music/2016
Duchess/Everybody Loves My Baby/Laughing at Life/Anzic Records/2016
Dizzy Gillespie/If I Should Loose You/Concert of the Century/Justin Time/2016
Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Old Fashioned Bread Store/Blooming Tall Phlox/L & H Productions/2017
Cynthia Hilts/Those Basinites/Lyric Fury/Blond Coyote/2017
Brandi Disterheft/Dis Here/Blue Canvas/Justin Time/2016
Sidney Jacobs/First man/First Man/Baby Chub Records/2016
Bill Anschell/Dark Wind/Rumbler/Origin/2017
U.S. Army Blues/It Ain’t My Fault/Voodoo Boogaloo/USA/2016
Carol Robbins/The Flight/Taylor Street/Jazzcats/2017
Baron Tymas/The Laval Syndicate/Montreal/BTM/2016
SO MUCH MUSIC……..SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 January 15th, 2017
