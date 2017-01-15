PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR JAZZ FOR 1/15/2017

Hope that all are enjoying our Winter Season. Just hang around, Summer will be here soon enough. Hot Music to keep YOU warm. Enjoy !

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Harold Arlen, Cyrus Chestnut, Billy Harper, Cedar Walton, Big Sid Catlett, Al Foster, Horace Parlan, Jimmy Cobb,

Gene Krupa and Lew Soloff.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Mark Whitfield/Double Trouble/Grace/Marksman Productions/2016

Lisa Hilton/Caffeinated Culture/Day & Night/Ruby Slippers/2016

Organic Trio/Johnny Young/Saturn’s Spell/Jazz Family/2017

Terell Stafford/No,No,No/Forgive and Forget/HHM/2016

Chris Rogers/Counter Change/Voyage Home/Art of Life Records/2016

Steve Slagle/Inception/Alto Manhattan/Panorama Records/2016

Throttle Elevator Music/Playing The Alleyway/Retrorespective/Wide Hive Records/2016

Azar Lawrence-Al McLean/Mystic Journey/Frontiers/Cellar Live/2016

HOUR # 2

Peter Erskine/Dreamsville/Second Opinion/Fuzzy Music/2016

Duchess/Everybody Loves My Baby/Laughing at Life/Anzic Records/2016

Dizzy Gillespie/If I Should Loose You/Concert of the Century/Justin Time/2016

Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Old Fashioned Bread Store/Blooming Tall Phlox/L & H Productions/2017

Cynthia Hilts/Those Basinites/Lyric Fury/Blond Coyote/2017

Brandi Disterheft/Dis Here/Blue Canvas/Justin Time/2016

Sidney Jacobs/First man/First Man/Baby Chub Records/2016

Bill Anschell/Dark Wind/Rumbler/Origin/2017

U.S. Army Blues/It Ain’t My Fault/Voodoo Boogaloo/USA/2016

Carol Robbins/The Flight/Taylor Street/Jazzcats/2017

Baron Tymas/The Laval Syndicate/Montreal/BTM/2016

