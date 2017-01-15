PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 1/15/2017

Top of the morning to all. Great sounds to get your day started off on the right NOTE !

HOUR # 1

Emmet Cohen/Hard Times/Masters Legacy Series/Cellar Live/2016

Fred Hughes Trio/Room 608/Matrix/Shore Thing Records/2016

Ben Sidran/Another Old Bull/Picture Him Happy/Nardis Records/2017

Gustavo Cortinas/The Allegory of the Cave/Esse/OA2/2017

Juan Carlos Polo/De La Nada/Insomnio/One Trick Dog/2017

Norbert Stachel/Step On It/Shades of the Bay/Cheeseburger Records/2017

Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes/Sunnyside/2016

Tyler Reese/2 Funk/Reminiscence/REMU Records/2016

Troy Roberts/Bernie’s Tune/ Tales & Tones/Inner Circle Music/2017

Bill Overton/Lazy Afternoon/Always in my Heart/BOM/2016

HOUR # 2

Brent Gallaher/Moving Forward/Moving Forward/BGM/2016

Braxton Cook/FJYD/Somewhere in Between/BCM/2016

Frank Kohl Quartet/Rock & Roll/Rising Tide/Pony Boy Records/2016

Andrea Claburn/After You’ve Gone/Nightshade/ACM/2016

Paul Yonemura/Junior/Kindred Spirits/Girod Records/2017

Harry Wilson/Uptown/Harry Wilson/HWM/2016

Greg Hatza/Baltimore Strut/Diggin Up My Roots/Flip Records/2016

Jo Ann Daugherty/Water From An Ancient Well/Bring Joy/JDM/2016

Jeff Rupert-Richard Drexler/A Felicidade/Imagination/RUPE Music/2016

Yvette Norwood-Tiger/How High The Moon/A’LA Ella !/YNM/2016

LehCats/Lost and Found/Out Of The Bag/Stachel/2016

SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 January 15th, 2017

Playlist:

