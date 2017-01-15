PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 1/15/2017

Top of the morning to all. Great sounds to get your day started off on the right NOTE !
HOUR # 1
Emmet Cohen/Hard Times/Masters Legacy Series/Cellar Live/2016
Fred Hughes Trio/Room 608/Matrix/Shore Thing Records/2016
Ben Sidran/Another Old Bull/Picture Him Happy/Nardis Records/2017
Gustavo Cortinas/The Allegory of the Cave/Esse/OA2/2017
Juan Carlos Polo/De La Nada/Insomnio/One Trick Dog/2017
Norbert Stachel/Step On It/Shades of the Bay/Cheeseburger Records/2017
Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes/Sunnyside/2016
Tyler Reese/2 Funk/Reminiscence/REMU Records/2016
Troy Roberts/Bernie’s Tune/ Tales & Tones/Inner Circle Music/2017
Bill Overton/Lazy Afternoon/Always in my Heart/BOM/2016
HOUR # 2
Brent Gallaher/Moving Forward/Moving Forward/BGM/2016
Braxton Cook/FJYD/Somewhere in Between/BCM/2016
Frank Kohl Quartet/Rock & Roll/Rising Tide/Pony Boy Records/2016
Andrea Claburn/After You’ve Gone/Nightshade/ACM/2016
Paul Yonemura/Junior/Kindred Spirits/Girod Records/2017
Harry Wilson/Uptown/Harry Wilson/HWM/2016
Greg Hatza/Baltimore Strut/Diggin Up My Roots/Flip Records/2016
Jo Ann Daugherty/Water From An Ancient Well/Bring Joy/JDM/2016
Jeff Rupert-Richard Drexler/A Felicidade/Imagination/RUPE Music/2016
Yvette Norwood-Tiger/How High The Moon/A’LA Ella !/YNM/2016
LehCats/Lost and Found/Out Of The Bag/Stachel/2016
MRJAZZ 138 January 15th, 2017
