The Other Black Music Jan. 15, 2017

One of those Facebook things going around that ask you to name 10 or 12 albums you heard as a teenager that had a lasting inpression on you. I decided to make mine the track list for The Other Black Music radio show. Today 3 – 5 pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM amd www.wrir.org

You’ll hear from James Brown, Charles Mingus, Jimi Hendrix, Ohio Players, Dave and Ansel Collins, Curtis Mayfield, Return To Forever, Funkadelic, Mandrill, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Albert King and the Soul Children.

Graybeard 144 January 15th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Blogging, Music Shows