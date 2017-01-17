“Field Recordings” on Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic

A show loosely built around recordings done out of the studio, and out in the big wide world. Field recordings as we say. I worked on this in Rugby Va, so it has a (mostly) quiet quality to it. Enjoy. DJ Otto JD
Here’s the set list for tonight’s show:
Artist / Song Title / Album /
Set 1
Simon & Garfunkel / America / Bookends /
Michelle Shocked / The Secret Admirer / The Texas Campfire Tapes /
Grouper / Made of Metal / Ruins /
Set 2
Billy Bragg And Joe Henry / Rock Island Line / Shine A Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad /
The Rolling Stones / Country Honk / Let It Bleed /
Andrew Bird / Railroad Bill / Hands of Glory /
Mississippi John Hurt / Cow Hookin’ Blues / Discovery:The Rebirth Of Mississippi John Hurt /
Set 3
Mississippi John Hurt / Let The Mermaids Flirt With Me / Discovery:The Rebirth Of Mississippi John Hurt/
Aunt Jenny Wilson / Georgie Buck / Field Recording /
E.C. and Orna Ball / Introduction by John Lomax / Through The Years 1937-1975 /
E.C. and Orna Ball / Jenny Jenkins / Through The Years 1937-1975 /
E.C. and Orna Ball / Grandfdather’s Clock / Through The Years 1937-1975 /
Set 4
Bush Taxi Mali / Morning La DJenne Les Chevaux De Sunjata / Field Recordings From Mali /
Béla Fleck / Tulinesangala / Throw Down Your Heart: Tale From The Acoustic Planet, (Volume 3) – Africa Sessions /
Choeur Malganche / Tery Mafy Loatra Ny Sain (The Mind Bound Up With Sorrow) / The Music Of Madagascar: 1930s /
Béla Fleck / Pakugyenda Balebauo / Throw Down Your Heart: Tale From The Acoustic Planet, (Volume 3) – Africa Sessions /
Georgia Fife and Drum Band / Buck Dance / The George Mitchell Collection V30-38 [Disc 5] /
Como Fife and Drum Band / Late In The Evening / The George Mitchell Collection V30-38 /
Set 5
Béla Fleck / Jesus Is The Only Answer / Throw Down Your Heart: Tale From The Acoustic Planet, (Volume 3) – Africa Sessions /
Los Campanilleros De Bormujos / Los Pastores De Bormujo – Bormujo, Sevilla (Andalusía) / Alan Lomax Collection, World Library Of Folk and Primitive Music, vol. 4: Spain /
Matti Perala / Heramäen Pukki / Old Man’s Goat / Folksongs Of Another America /
Brian Harnetty / Merrywise (Instrumental) / Rawhead and Bloodybones (Bonus DIsc) /
Set 6
Brian Harnetty / Where Are You Going, Pretty Bird? / Rawhead and Bloodybones /
Billy Bragg And Joe Henry / Early Morning Rain / Shine A Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad /
Boogarins / CanÃ§Ã£o Perdida / As Plantas Que Curam /
Amália Rodrigues / Maldição / No Café Luso /
Animal Collective / De Soto De Son / Campfire Songs /
Set 7
Charles Bukowski / Life / Master Collection /
Cowboy Junkies / Blue Moon Revisited (Song For Elvis) / The Trinity Session /
Brian Harnetty / As I Lay On The Prairie, And Looked At The Stars / American Winter /
West Jefferson’s Sons of the Pioneers / The Sighing of the Wind / Recordings of EC Ball ..
Leizime Brusoe, Robert McClain, Walter Wyss, And Emery Olsen / Good For The Tongue / Folksongs Of Another America /
Set 8
The Delines / 82nd St. / Colfax /
Hallelujah Hill Quartet / Will My Lord Be Proud / Volume I: Original Songs By Ella Hanshaw /
Waxahatchee / Rose 1956 / American Weekend /
Simon & Garfunkel / Voices Of Old People / Bookends /
Simon & Garfunkel / Old Friends / Bookends /
Aretha Franklin / You’ll Never Walk Alone / Amazing Grace (The Complete Recordings) [Disc 1] /
Johnny Cash / Folsom Prison Blues / At Folsom Prison [Live] [Disc 2] /
John Mellencamp / No One Cares About Me / No Better Than This /
