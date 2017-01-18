dog germs 1/17/17 best of 2016 edition

a couple of weeks late with this, but what can i say about 2016…despite a multitude of legends passing away it was mostly a good year until my personal life started crashing down all around me in the last three months. all that a side, tonight’s show will focus on the best, or really my favorite, of the new releases that graced the dog germs airwaves in 2016!

upcoming shows:

adam ant on january 23rd @ lincoln theater, washington, d.c.

boy harsher, ships in the night, stephanie, r-complex on january 23rd @ strange matter, richmond, va

cold cave w/drab majesty on january 26th @ strange matter, richmond, va

black marble, you, unmaker on february 3rd @ strange matter, richmond, va

aesthetic perfection, solar fake, nyxx on february 5th @ fallout, richmond, va

code orange, youth code, nicole dollanganger on february 6th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

testament, sepultura, prong on april 19th @ the national, richmond, va

noizhed 110 January 18th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows