Global a Go Go Wednesday, January 18 3:00 -5:00 pm

Princess Beet Farmer here, doing my best Bill Lupoletti impressions. Starting off the show today with some tracks from across the continent of Africa which are every bit as funky as anything Bootsy Collins ever recorded, then changing pace with some killer Mediterranean string driven tracks. You’ll also be hearing music from Palsrael and Israstein (apologies if anyone heard this on my Christmas show, it is the same, but the music was so good I wanted to share with a broader audience than just the 1 am crowd) and Eastern Europeans shouting. Who doesn’t love shouting?

beets 170 January 18th, 2017

Playlist:

