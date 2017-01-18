The Lotus Land Show – Oh My …

  • PJ Harvey – Oh My Lover (10.29.91) – Peel Sessions 91 – 04
  • White Lung – Down It Goes – Deep Fantasy
  • Wovenhand – Come Brave – Star Treatment
  • The Legendary Pink Dots – Mirror Mirror – Pages of Aquarius
  • Jay Munly – Censer From the Footlights – Jimmy Carter Syndrome
  • Primus – Making Plans for Nigel (XTC cover) – Miscellaneous Debris
  • Pharmakon – Vacuum – Bestial Burden
  • Book of Wyrms – Leatherwing Bat – Sci-Fi/Fantasy
  • Crystal Fairy – Drugs on the Bus – Drugs on the Bus
  • Underground – Moaner – 1992 – 2012
  • (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Todd Terje feat. Bryan Ferry – Johnny and Mary – It’s Album Time
  • Dazeases – Genuine – CRUMBS
  • Dream Affair – The Porter – From Now On
  • Holograms – ABC City – Holograms
  • Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping? – The Soft Machine
  • Salad Boys – No Taste Bomber – Metalmania
  • T.S.O.L. – Red Shadows – Change Today?
  • The Stooges – Loose – Funhouse
  • John Zorn – You Will Be Shot – Naked City
  • Timber Timbre – Beat the Drum Slowly – Hot Dreams
  • DIAT – Toonie – Positive Energy
  • Dax Riggs – See You In Hell or New Orleans – Say Goodnight to the World

