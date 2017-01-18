The Lotus Land Show – Oh My …

Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below. VVV
- PJ Harvey – Oh My Lover (10.29.91) – Peel Sessions 91 – 04
- White Lung – Down It Goes – Deep Fantasy
- Wovenhand – Come Brave – Star Treatment
- The Legendary Pink Dots – Mirror Mirror – Pages of Aquarius
- Jay Munly – Censer From the Footlights – Jimmy Carter Syndrome
- Primus – Making Plans for Nigel (XTC cover) – Miscellaneous Debris
- Pharmakon – Vacuum – Bestial Burden
- Book of Wyrms – Leatherwing Bat – Sci-Fi/Fantasy
- Crystal Fairy – Drugs on the Bus – Drugs on the Bus
- Underground – Moaner – 1992 – 2012
- <<<Hour 2>>>
- (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Todd Terje feat. Bryan Ferry – Johnny and Mary – It’s Album Time
- Dazeases – Genuine – CRUMBS
- Dream Affair – The Porter – From Now On
- Holograms – ABC City – Holograms
- Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping? – The Soft Machine
- Salad Boys – No Taste Bomber – Metalmania
- T.S.O.L. – Red Shadows – Change Today?
- The Stooges – Loose – Funhouse
- John Zorn – You Will Be Shot – Naked City
- Timber Timbre – Beat the Drum Slowly – Hot Dreams
- DIAT – Toonie – Positive Energy
- Dax Riggs – See You In Hell or New Orleans – Say Goodnight to the World
