The Lotus Land Show – Oh My …

Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below. VVV

PJ Harvey – Oh My Lover (10.29.91) – Peel Sessions 91 – 04

White Lung – Down It Goes – Deep Fantasy

Wovenhand – Come Brave – Star Treatment

The Legendary Pink Dots – Mirror Mirror – Pages of Aquarius

Jay Munly – Censer From the Footlights – Jimmy Carter Syndrome

Primus – Making Plans for Nigel (XTC cover) – Miscellaneous Debris

Pharmakon – Vacuum – Bestial Burden

Book of Wyrms – Leatherwing Bat – Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Crystal Fairy – Drugs on the Bus – Drugs on the Bus

Underground – Moaner – 1992 – 2012

<<<Hour 2>>>

(BrownCo Pick of the Week) Todd Terje feat. Bryan Ferry – Johnny and Mary – It’s Album Time

Dazeases – Genuine – CRUMBS

Dream Affair – The Porter – From Now On

Holograms – ABC City – Holograms

Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping? – The Soft Machine

Salad Boys – No Taste Bomber – Metalmania

T.S.O.L. – Red Shadows – Change Today?

The Stooges – Loose – Funhouse

John Zorn – You Will Be Shot – Naked City

Timber Timbre – Beat the Drum Slowly – Hot Dreams

DIAT – Toonie – Positive Energy

Dax Riggs – See You In Hell or New Orleans – Say Goodnight to the World

michaelmiracle 17 January 18th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows