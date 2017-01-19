Activate! January 19 – January 26

If you are sticking around town this weekend, Richmond has a few things you might be interested in that I’ll discuss at 5pm. Not only are there two benefits for Planned Parenthood, I will also preview the Be Bad Weekend benefit for GirlsRockRVA, the Citrus City Two-Year Anniversary show, and the Evil One book release with Sports Bar (pictured). Plus, I’ll give away tickets to see Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers at The Broadberry and Cold Cave at Strange Matter!

Click on the Playlist for playlist/show listings. Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

Mike Rutz 107 January 19th, 2017

