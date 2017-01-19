Galaxy Girl – Chip Polka – 20170119

Hi listeners! I’ve been getting in touch with my old 3-6AM All-Nighter roots, and working to bring you a fun variety of music this week. When times get dark, I get silly. It’s how I cope. We’ve got orange songs. Rebel songs. Misbehavin’ songs. Chip music polka. Surf rock. Fancy covers of dirty-sounding songs. Music from genres I don’t even know the names of!!! It runs the gamut! I hope you enjoy the show!

GalaxyGirl 19 January 19th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: Galaxy Girl, variety