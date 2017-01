The Commonwealth of Notions – January 19th, 2017

Good Afternoon,

I won’t lie. Today’s episode of The Commonwealth of Notions is going to get a bit strange. It’s been a crazy week and I think the show has been inspired by these twists and turns. It’ll be about reflections in sound and thought. Enjoy? Cheers!

Look below for the playlist or click right here.

As Always, Thanks for Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!

shannon.cleary 120 January 19th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows