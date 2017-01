The Horsehead Nebula 1/19/17 – Black Metal vs. Death Metal Extravaganza!

Sister Euphonia here filling in for George, but spinning his tunes! 4 sets, alternating between black metal and death metal, with the first hour being early songs from both genres, and the second hour being George’s favorite picks from 2016!

Sister Euphonia 123 January 19th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: black metal, death metal, metal