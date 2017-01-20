Zodiac Audio Almanac Episode #30: A Cusp To Remember//Lil’ Dreamers//~*~2 Places At Once~*~

TONIGHT on The Almanac I fulfill your bucket list Mandy More a la A Walk To Remember style by helping you be in two places at once. “How???” you implore, agonizingly? Well folxxx, in radioland, anything is possible, and we’ve got a big ol’ weird cuspy time in the forecast for tonight.

That’s right, babes. It’s the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp, and there’s some serious polarity itb. I liken it to a balloon tied to the back of the chair of the birthday human at Golden Corral (maybe I’m projecting my childhood onto y’all or something)–wanting to fly foot (string)loose and fancy free, but also being tied down to your duty and practicality–in this case, the balloon that softly screams, “IT’S THIS CHILDFOOL’S BRRRTHDAY, Y’ALL. THEY ARE SPECIAL. AND YOU KNOW THAT NOW BECAUSE OF ME.”

You get the best of both worlds on Zodiac Audio Almanac tonight, no need to choose sides, you can have it all. Just like Mandy Moore.

Sweater, Butterfly Temporary Tattoo, and Saving yourself for marriage not included.

Miss anything? Want to listen again?

The show is archived for 2 weeks on wrir.org

And forevrrr and evrrr and evrrr at mixcloud.com/morganniles

Catch ya in the stars, babes.

ALSO THIS IS MY 30TH EPISODE, WHAAAAAT???

If one show = a year, then my show is officially in a different age bracket than me.

morganniles 156 January 20th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows