River City Limits: Fontaine + Jack & Robby of Humungus, Craptain Jack (01/21/17)

Fontaine here today 6-8pmEST, along with Jack & Robby from Humungus, Craptain Jack & the Shmees, The You Go Girls. We’re all gonna pick RVA bands to play and talk about the local music scene. Should be fun!
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine/
Fontaine 109 January 21st, 2017
