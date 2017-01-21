Seeking Center

Good morning and welcome to your weekend.

Here we are with much in flux and many feeling disenfranchised. Now is the time to seek the center of your spirit. One can do this by being still, being in the moment. Stop thinking about the next minute and what might come.

Join me by the community fire and enjoy the music that reaches the stars, encourages the sun to rise and allows the spirit to dance.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

InterTribal 132 January 21st, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: Indigenous Music, intertribal, Native American Drum, native american flute, Native American Music, native american musicians, RVA Music