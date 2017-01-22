Ambiance Congo: January 22, 2017 3:00-5:00 PM

Lots of 80s music today. Plus more.
Start off with some Syran M’Benza, Pablo Lubadika and Docteur Nico?
Okay. Will do.

126 January 22nd, 2017

Playlist:

  • Jarod Hunja says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Wow, you are a truly God’s gift to all of us music lovers. I have been looking for this Album/CD for ages but never were lucky. Would you play the entire album for us, please?

