PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/22/2017

Rolling right along, Half of the first month of the New Year is gone. Time passes rapidly. Enjoy yourself with some enjoyable musical offerings.
BIRTHDAYS THIS MONTH INCLUDE: J.J. Johnson, Michael Urbaniak, Gary Burton, Django Reinhardt, Michel LeGrand, Benny Golson, Stephane Grappelli,
Bobby Hutcherson, Bob Moses, Juan Tizol and Antonio Carlos Jobim.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace/Marksman/2016
Organic Trio/Twist/Saturn’s Spell/Jazz Family/2017
Lisa Hilton/Begin The Beguine/Day & Night/Red Slippers/2016
Steve Slagle/Viva La Familia/Alto Manhattan/Panorama/2016
Fred Hughes Trio/Watermelon Man/Matrix/ShoreThing/2016
Emmet Cohen//Concierto For Cobb/Masters Legacy Series/Cellar Live/2016
Dizzy Gillespie/Stardust/Concert of The Century/Justin Time/2016
U.S.Army Band/Requiem/Swamp Romp/U.S.A./2016
Scott Whitfield/Big Darlin/New Jazz Standards Vol. 2/Summit/2016
Baron Tymas/Take The 24/Montreal/BTM/2016
HOUR # 2
Chris Rogers//The Mask/Voyage Home/Art Of Life/2016
Brent Gallaher/No Apparent Reason/Moving Forward/V & B Records/2016
Throttle Elevator Music/Flux and Solder/Retrospective/Wide Hive/2016
Brandi Disterheft/Daahoud/Blue Canvas/Justin Time/2016
Cynthia Hilts/Jam & Toast/Lyric Fury/Blond Coyote/2016
Azar Lawrence-Al McLean/Ruby My Dear/Frontiers/Cellar Live/2016
Terell Stafford/A Two-Per To Fill/Forgive and Forget/Herb Harris/2016
Ben Sidran/Discount Records/Picture Him Happy/Nardis/2017
Troy Roberts/Cotu Chi Chi Chi/Tales & Tones/Inner Circle Music/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC……………..SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 January 22nd, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply