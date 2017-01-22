PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/22/2017

Rolling right along, Half of the first month of the New Year is gone. Time passes rapidly. Enjoy yourself with some enjoyable musical offerings.

BIRTHDAYS THIS MONTH INCLUDE: J.J. Johnson, Michael Urbaniak, Gary Burton, Django Reinhardt, Michel LeGrand, Benny Golson, Stephane Grappelli,

Bobby Hutcherson, Bob Moses, Juan Tizol and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace/Marksman/2016

Organic Trio/Twist/Saturn’s Spell/Jazz Family/2017

Lisa Hilton/Begin The Beguine/Day & Night/Red Slippers/2016

Steve Slagle/Viva La Familia/Alto Manhattan/Panorama/2016

Fred Hughes Trio/Watermelon Man/Matrix/ShoreThing/2016

Emmet Cohen//Concierto For Cobb/Masters Legacy Series/Cellar Live/2016

Dizzy Gillespie/Stardust/Concert of The Century/Justin Time/2016

U.S.Army Band/Requiem/Swamp Romp/U.S.A./2016

Scott Whitfield/Big Darlin/New Jazz Standards Vol. 2/Summit/2016

Baron Tymas/Take The 24/Montreal/BTM/2016

HOUR # 2

Chris Rogers//The Mask/Voyage Home/Art Of Life/2016

Brent Gallaher/No Apparent Reason/Moving Forward/V & B Records/2016

Throttle Elevator Music/Flux and Solder/Retrospective/Wide Hive/2016

Brandi Disterheft/Daahoud/Blue Canvas/Justin Time/2016

Cynthia Hilts/Jam & Toast/Lyric Fury/Blond Coyote/2016

Azar Lawrence-Al McLean/Ruby My Dear/Frontiers/Cellar Live/2016

Terell Stafford/A Two-Per To Fill/Forgive and Forget/Herb Harris/2016

Ben Sidran/Discount Records/Picture Him Happy/Nardis/2017

Troy Roberts/Cotu Chi Chi Chi/Tales & Tones/Inner Circle Music/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC……………..SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 January 22nd, 2017

